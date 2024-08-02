AGL 23.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-02

Ceasefire deal reached between tribes of Kurram

Recorder Report Published 02 Aug, 2024 07:30am

PESHAWAR: A ceasefire agreement has been reached between the tribes in Kurram and the traffic routes in the district have been opened. In the six-day clashes, 50 people have been died and 226 injured.

According to the Deputy Commissioner District Kurram Javedullah Mehsud, the six-day clashes between the rival tribes in the district Kurram have been stopped and the main Parachinar-Peshawar highway has also been opened for traffic after the peace agreement. Vehicular traffic has been resumed on the road formally while bazaars have also been opened.

The clashes that started over a property dispute in the Boshera locality turned into a riot and fifty people from both sides were killed and 226 injured in the clashes remained continue for six days.

MPA Ali Hadi Irfani has said that a minor property dispute played havoc with peace and widows and orphans have increased in 50 families.

Former Federal Minister Sajid Turi said that there are frequent bloody clashes between the tribes over minor disputes, which not only cause loss of life and property, rather also bring disrepute to the region at the national level.

MNA Hameed Hussain said that after the meeting with the Governor and the Chief Minister and their assurances, the ongoing sit-in in Peshawar has also been ended. Beside local elders, he has demanded of all segments of thoughts to play their due role in the restoration of peace in the district.

KP Kurram district rival tribes clashes ceasefire agreement

