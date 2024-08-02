Power restoration under way after rains: KE

KARACHI: The K-Electric (KE) network is stable and power restoration is underway after rains in various parts of the city, spokesperson KE said.

According to KE Spokesperson, currently less than 100 feeders out of 2100 have been powered down for safety due to rain.

For support, social media channels, and KE Live App are the fastest way to reach the company, he said adding that electrical emergency complaints can be routed to Call Center 118.

He requested the citizens to maintain a safe distance from electricity infrastructure.

“Citizens are advised to stay indoors until weather conditions improve.” Do not use electrical switches or appliances like water motors during the rain, he said.