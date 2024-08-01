AGL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
AIRLINK 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.76%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.53%)
DCL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.42%)
DFML 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
DGKC 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.39%)
FCCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.8%)
FFBL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.51%)
HUBC 146.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.87%)
NBP 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-4.36%)
OGDC 129.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.37%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
PIBTL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.87%)
PPL 111.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.96%)
PRL 21.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.65%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 58.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.47%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.49%)
TOMCL 41.19 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.49%)
TPLP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.27%)
TREET 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TRG 53.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,241 Decreased By -95.5 (-1.14%)
BR30 25,545 Decreased By -365.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 77,740 Decreased By -960.2 (-1.22%)
KSE30 25,045 Decreased By -317.8 (-1.25%)
Aug 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-08-01

PD blamed for IPP agreements: Sovereign contracts cannot be opened unilaterally: Nepra

Mushtaq Ghumman Published August 1, 2024 Updated August 1, 2024 09:49am

ISLAMABAD: Acknowledging difference of opinion within the authority on IPPs contracts, Nepra on Wednesday blamed the Power Division for the agreements while asserting that sovereign contracts cannot be opened unilaterally though a request can be made to the sponsors.

The issue of IPPs’ agreements, which are under scrutiny at all forum including the business community, was raised during a public hearing on CPPA-Gs FCA adjustment request for June 2024. The CPPA-G has sought positive adjustment of Rs 2.63 per unit for June 2024.

According to CEO, CPPA-G, consumers will pay FCA of Rs 3.33 per unit in July’s bills but they will pay Rs 2.63 per unit in August 2024, which means a reduction of Rs 0.70 per unit in their bills to recover an additional amount of Rs 34.38 billion. Chairman NEPRA, however, hinted that effective reduction may be of Rs 0.75 per unit.

Tanveer urges govt to annul agreements with IPPs forthwith

During the hearing, questions were raised about substantial reduction in demand, new generation plants, shifting of industry from grid to solar, consumer tariff structure, peak hours and IPPs contracts.

Responding to a question regarding opening of IPPs contracts, Chairman NEPRA, Waseem Mukhtar said that Power Division deals with IPPs agreements, which the Regulator can assist with but only if the Division decides to proceed ahead with it; the Regulator cannot do anything on its own in this regard.

He asked if Member Amina Ahmad, Member Law, wishes to add to his statement to which she responded that there is a difference of opinion within the Authority on its legal role in the review of IPPs contracts. And contended that sovereign contracts have been signed with the IPPs, which cannot be opened unilaterally, but IPPs sponsors can be requested.

It was further stated that investors will be reluctant to invest in Pakistan if they reckon the country may question the agreements at a later date.

“IPPs contracts, right or wrong, were inked by the government. Now, we cannot open those contracts unilaterally. Government can merely request them to cooperate,” she added.

The Authority was also informed that electricity demand decreased by 11 per cent in June 2024 against June 2023, whereas a 2 per cent decrease in demand has been recorded on year to year basis. One reason for the massive decline was an increase in domestic and industrial solarization. CPPA-G CEO Rehan Akhtar said the new technology, ie, batteries which are used to store electricity from solar system will further hit consumption.

Mathar Niaz Rana, Member NEPRA (Finance, Tariff) argued that when new storage technology is being introduced in the market, the government should not sign long-term (25-30 years) contracts with producers.

Rihan Akhtar clarified that no new contract is allowed under the new IGCEP, adding that only existing commitments are being honoured. It was also proposed that there is a need to review the country’s tariff structure so that tariffs may be lowered for those who consume more electricity as current tariff structure discourages more consumption.

It was noted that Power Division is working on a proposal to shut down all imported fuel based expensive power plants.

Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, (Member Technical) maintained that CPPA-G should be attentive to more reduction in demand as Punjab and Sindh have already started distribution of solar PV panels to poor consumers whereas KPK is also preparing for such a scheme.

Taking part in discussion on installation of solar system, Chairman NEPRA said he has noted that now industrialists have installed solar systems on the premises of their industries and using grid electricity as backup adding that this aspect needs consideration while making policy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IPPs FCA nepra Power Division CPPA-G IPPs payment Capacity payment IPP agreements

Comments

200 characters
KU Aug 01, 2024 09:23am
In one corner stands Pakistan n in another IPP robber barons with legal protection, guess we know who'll win. Shameful.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Chawla.i Aug 01, 2024 09:52am
Take best lawyers in confidence and legally find a solution fr ipp's and if found wrongdoing than They should be punished severely as 240mil people r suffering..do something or prepare more suffering
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
mustafa Aug 01, 2024 11:43am
we should not disturb these agreements. we now can only think about future agreements ...
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PD blamed for IPP agreements: Sovereign contracts cannot be opened unilaterally: Nepra

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Cannot defer reform agenda anymore, says Aurangzeb

Calls for revenge at Iran funeral for Hamas chief Haniyeh

Heavy rain breaks 44-year record in Lahore

MSCI Index: Pakistan’s weight likely to go up by 35-45bps: Topline Securities

Oil rises on risk of broadening Middle East conflict

Bank Alfalah’s profit jumps 53% in 2QCY24, clocks in at Rs12bn

At least 11 dead after heavy rain in northern India, hundreds missing

KE says network stable as Karachi receives light to moderate rain

Death of Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif in July confirmed, Israel says

Read more stories