AGL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
AIRLINK 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.76%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.53%)
DCL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.42%)
DFML 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
DGKC 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.39%)
FCCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.8%)
FFBL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.51%)
HUBC 146.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.87%)
NBP 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-4.36%)
OGDC 129.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.37%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
PIBTL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.87%)
PPL 111.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.96%)
PRL 21.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.65%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 58.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.47%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.49%)
TOMCL 41.19 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.49%)
TPLP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.27%)
TREET 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TRG 53.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,241 Decreased By -95.5 (-1.14%)
BR30 25,545 Decreased By -365.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 77,740 Decreased By -960.2 (-1.22%)
KSE30 25,045 Decreased By -317.8 (-1.25%)
Aug 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-01

Hamas leader Haniyeh’s funeral prayers in absentia held

Recorder Report Published August 1, 2024 Updated August 1, 2024 06:59am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami on Wednesday held a funeral prayers in absentia for Hamas leader - Ismail Haniyeh on New M A Jinnah Road.

JI Sindh Chief, Muhammad Hussain Mehanti led the prayers of Haniyeh, who was martyred along his guard in Tehran, allegedly by Zionist Isreal on Wednesday.

After the prayers, people from different walks of life shouted slogans against Isreal and its western supporters like US, Britain, Germany, France and others for the killing of Ismail Haniyeh.

Speaking at the funeral, Muhammad Hussain Mehanti condemned Isreal for killing Haniyeh, saying that the civilized world with senses for humanity will never accept the Zionist state for its cruelties in Gaza.

He lamented that Isreal for its illegal occupation of Palestine and Gaza genocide receives support from all around the world including the US and UK but Hamas finds no sympathy even from the Muslim governments.

Supporting the Hamas against the Jewish occupation of Palestine, he said that the people of Palestine are left with one option to resist Israel cruelty. The JI leader lauded Turkish President Erdogan for supporting remarks to Palestinians amid gloom and doom and asked the country’s prime minister to show some courage to denounce the Jewish atrocities.

Munem Zafar, the JI’s Karachi chief said that Haniyeh is still a symbol of resistance against the Israeli occupation and decades of atrocities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Israel Gaza JI Jamaat e Islami Ismail Haniyeh Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh funeral prayers

Comments

200 characters

Hamas leader Haniyeh’s funeral prayers in absentia held

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Cannot defer reform agenda anymore, says Aurangzeb

Calls for revenge at Iran funeral for Hamas chief Haniyeh

Heavy rain breaks 44-year record in Lahore

MSCI Index: Pakistan’s weight likely to go up by 35-45bps: Topline Securities

Oil rises on risk of broadening Middle East conflict

Bank Alfalah’s profit jumps 53% in 2QCY24, clocks in at Rs12bn

At least 11 dead after heavy rain in northern India, hundreds missing

KE says network stable as Karachi receives light to moderate rain

Death of Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif in July confirmed, Israel says

Read more stories