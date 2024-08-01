Hamas leader Haniyeh’s funeral prayers in absentia held

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami on Wednesday held a funeral prayers in absentia for Hamas leader - Ismail Haniyeh on New M A Jinnah Road.

JI Sindh Chief, Muhammad Hussain Mehanti led the prayers of Haniyeh, who was martyred along his guard in Tehran, allegedly by Zionist Isreal on Wednesday.

After the prayers, people from different walks of life shouted slogans against Isreal and its western supporters like US, Britain, Germany, France and others for the killing of Ismail Haniyeh.

Speaking at the funeral, Muhammad Hussain Mehanti condemned Isreal for killing Haniyeh, saying that the civilized world with senses for humanity will never accept the Zionist state for its cruelties in Gaza.

He lamented that Isreal for its illegal occupation of Palestine and Gaza genocide receives support from all around the world including the US and UK but Hamas finds no sympathy even from the Muslim governments.

Supporting the Hamas against the Jewish occupation of Palestine, he said that the people of Palestine are left with one option to resist Israel cruelty. The JI leader lauded Turkish President Erdogan for supporting remarks to Palestinians amid gloom and doom and asked the country’s prime minister to show some courage to denounce the Jewish atrocities.

Munem Zafar, the JI’s Karachi chief said that Haniyeh is still a symbol of resistance against the Israeli occupation and decades of atrocities.

