Govt is stable, says Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday said that the government is stable and will continue in the same way.

Talking to reporters during the visit to Islamabad Model College for Girls, he said that the present government is stable and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team are working day and night for the betterment of the country. There is nothing to worry about the political situation, he said.

When he was asked about the recent statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan that he will not talk to Naqvi he said, “God knows better, to whom he [Khan] will talk and [to] whom he will not talk.”

He said that he had provided all the information regarding Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to the Prime Minister. The prime minister has discussed all matters with the Ministry of Energy, he said, adding that they are making every effort to address the issues.

About the ongoing sit-in in Balochistan, he said that it is a provincial subject. However, regardless of the province, they are committed to providing assistance. The province is autonomous in deciding its strategy, while they are fully responsible for security, he said.

