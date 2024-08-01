AGL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-01

Heavy rain spell may trigger floods, landslides today

Recorder Report Published 01 Aug, 2024 07:24am

KARACHI: A new heavy monsoon spell is anticipated to trigger floods and landslides across the country from Thursday (today) till next Tuesday with lightening to threaten vulnerable structures and installations, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

The heavy rain-laden weather system is expected to produce intermittent spells of thundershowers, winds and some very heavy falls in upper parts in the first phase and central and southern regions from August 2.

From July 31 night, the rainy spell is likely to drench Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur till August 6 with Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar from August 3 through Tuesday.

The heavy rainy weather is also set to grip Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Mohmand, Khyber, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Kurram, Orakzai, Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan from the evening of August 1 till 6.

Scattered downpours with isolated cloudbursts may lash down in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sialkot, Okara, Pakpattan, Sargodha and Mianwali from August 1 to 6.

Bahawalpur, Bahawal-nagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lohdran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah from see the rainy weather from August 2 till 6.

Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Panjgur, Ketch, Kalat, Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Mastung, Sibbi, Shirani, Kohlu, Bolan, Harnai, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad and Makran coast are expected to receive the rains from the evening of August 2 till 6.

Mithi, Sanghar, Mitayari, Nausheroferoz, Jamshoro, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Khairpur, Thatta, Badin, Chhor, Sajawal, Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu from August 2 till the evening of August 6.

The Met advised the concerned authorities to stay alert during the rainy spell as the torrential rains are expected to trigger urban and flash flooding, besides landslides in the mountainous regions of the country over the period.

