  • Important updates from July 28, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 29 Jul, 2024 09:03am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan initiates talks on reprofiling Chinese power sector debt in country

Read here for details.

  • JI to continue Islamabad sit-in after first round talks with govt: Baloch

Read here for details.

  • Tax refund cases: LHC bars FIA from taking steps against FBR officers

Read here for details.

  • PM announces series of significant visa reforms

Read here for details.

  • IPP agreements main reason behind power challenges: PBF

Read here for details.

  • Suspects in consulate attack not handed over to Pakistan: FO

Read here for details.

  • Paris Olympics 2024: Pakistan swimmers fail to qualify for next round

Read here for details.

