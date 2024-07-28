AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,233 Decreased By -61.3 (-0.74%)
BR30 25,835 Decreased By -266.9 (-1.02%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Suspects in consulate attack not handed over to Pakistan: FO

BR Web Desk Published 28 Jul, 2024 05:53pm

The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday dismissed reports circulating on social media that Germany had handed over suspects involved in the attack on the Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt.

FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch labelled the report as “fake news” when asked during the weekly press briefing about the alleged transfer of suspects to Pakistan.

The incident occurred on July 20 when a group of protesters, primarily Afghan nationals, turned violent during a demonstration in Frankfurt. The protesters vandalized the consulate, throwing stones at the building and removing the Pakistani flag.

COAS discusses matters of mutual interest with top German defence leadership

Following the attack, German authorities arrested two suspects and are continuing to investigate the incident using video footage to identify additional perpetrators.

Pakistan strongly condemned the attack and lodged a formal protest with the German government, demanding immediate action to apprehend and prosecute those involved. The country also urged Germany to address the security lapses that allowed the attack to occur.

Foreign Office Mumtaz Zahra Baloch Afghan nationals Frankfurt consulate FO spokesperson Pakistan consulate in Germany attack on Pakistan consulate

Comments

200 characters

Suspects in consulate attack not handed over to Pakistan: FO

JI to continue Islamabad sit-in after first round talks with govt: Baloch

Iran warns of ‘consequences’ of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike

3 Discos to be privatised in 1st phase: PC board

Israel forces advance in south Gaza, more people displaced, residents say

KP govt asks PHC to form judicial commission on May 9

Bangladesh students vow to resume protests unless leaders freed

Vladimir Putin warns the United States of Cold War-style missile crisis

Kamala Harris says she is ‘underdog,’ Trump goes on offense

Eleven killed in central China landslide

Read more stories