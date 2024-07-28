Suspects in consulate attack not handed over to Pakistan: FO

The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday dismissed reports circulating on social media that Germany had handed over suspects involved in the attack on the Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt.

FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch labelled the report as “fake news” when asked during the weekly press briefing about the alleged transfer of suspects to Pakistan.

The incident occurred on July 20 when a group of protesters, primarily Afghan nationals, turned violent during a demonstration in Frankfurt. The protesters vandalized the consulate, throwing stones at the building and removing the Pakistani flag.

Following the attack, German authorities arrested two suspects and are continuing to investigate the incident using video footage to identify additional perpetrators.

Pakistan strongly condemned the attack and lodged a formal protest with the German government, demanding immediate action to apprehend and prosecute those involved. The country also urged Germany to address the security lapses that allowed the attack to occur.