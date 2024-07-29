Ministers visit AIIA Lahore

LAHORE: Federal ministers Kh Muhammad Asif and Abdul Aleem Khan, as part of the Federal Cabinet Committee, visited the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore where they inspected the facilities being extended there. The both Federal Ministers directed the Civil Aviation and Airport Security Staff to ensure more facilities for the domestic and international passengers.

Federal Minister for Civil Aviation Kh. Muhammad Asif observed that at both domestic and international counters passengers must be treated with patience and good manners. Moreover, travellers should be given clearance in the minimum possible time to avoid any inconvenience.

Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment & Communication Abdul Aleem Khan said that the airport of the any country is the first introduction of the country so maximum facilities must be available there.

He said that including cleanliness and hygiene all kind of international standards be maintained. Federal Ministers directed to extend special assistance and facilities to the women and elderly passengers and take minimum time for luggage clearance keeping in view all SOPs.

On this occasion, high ranking officers of ASF and CAA briefed the Federal Ministers regarding their arrangements and assured to keep in view all their instructions.

Meanwhile, President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and Federal Minister appreciated the before time response and lethal action of the Security Forces against terrorists in Tank where four culprits were dealt with iron hands. Abdul Aleem Khan said that once again our forces have proved their abilities to curb such anti state element and every citizen salutes their courage.

