Four terrorists killed in Tank

ISLAMABAD: In a significant operation, security forces conducted a joint intelligence-based operation in Tank District on Saturday, targeting a reported terrorist hideout. The operation led to a fierce fighting, resulting in the elimination of four terrorists belonging to the group Fitna Al Khawarij.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the neutralised terrorists were actively involved in various heinous activities, including attacks on security forces and the abduction and targeted killing of innocent civilians.

