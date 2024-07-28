AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,233 Decreased By -61.3 (-0.74%)
BR30 25,835 Decreased By -266.9 (-1.02%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-28

Four terrorists killed in Tank

Nuzhat Nazar Published 28 Jul, 2024 06:49am

ISLAMABAD: In a significant operation, security forces conducted a joint intelligence-based operation in Tank District on Saturday, targeting a reported terrorist hideout. The operation led to a fierce fighting, resulting in the elimination of four terrorists belonging to the group Fitna Al Khawarij.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the neutralised terrorists were actively involved in various heinous activities, including attacks on security forces and the abduction and targeted killing of innocent civilians.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ISPR terrorists terrorists killed district Tank IBO operation

Comments

200 characters

Four terrorists killed in Tank

Govt to sustain gas tariff at current level: Musadik

Pak PWD dissolution: Govt decides to hand over ongoing projects to provinces

Energy-efficient fans: Govt asks PEFMA to share its business plan

Recycled copper: Exporters allowed cut in value of input goods

JIT formed to probe anti-state social media drive

PTI files complaint against CEC before SJC

SECP registers 27,542 new cos in FY24

Saudi envoy, Dar discuss bilateral ties

Passport printing: Customs asked to clear ink cartridges

Negligent sales tax withholding agents to face huge penalties

Read more stories