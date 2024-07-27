SBCA to set up help desk at NKATI

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) will introduce a one-window facility to address construction issues faced by industrialists in the North Karachi Industrial Area.

This initiative includes the establishment of a Help Desk at the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI), where SBCA staff will assist the industrial community with various problems, including those related to industrial building construction.

In connection with this effort, Abdul Rasheed Solangi, Director General of SBCA, visited NKATI at the invitation of its President Faisal Moiz Khan. During the visit, Solangi met with senior NKATI members and officials for a comprehensive discussion.

At the meeting, the Director General assured NKATI members that SBCA would provide all necessary support for construction projects while ensuring compliance with legal requirements and building regulations.

He emphasised the importance of addressing issues in the North Karachi Industrial Area and committed to expediting the regularization process and taking action against rule violations.

Faisal Moiz Khan, President of NKATI emphasized the need for strict enforcement against illegal constructions in the North Karachi Industrial Area. He suggested that no buildings should be demolished without prior notification to the authorities and expressed the industries' readiness to comply with SBCA regulations. The Director General agreed with Khan's suggestions and promised full cooperation.

