Court refused physical remand of PTI worker

LAHORE: A city court on Friday refused physical remand of a PTI worker Aneela Riaz who assaulted a stage artist Tahir Anjum in front of the Punjab Assembly.

Earlier, police produced Aneela alias Neeli Pari before the judicial magistrate and sought her physical remand.

The police arrested Aneela on the complaint of comedian Tahir Anjum.

The incident occurred outside Punjab Assembly where PTI was holding a symbolic hunger strike for release of former PTI chairman Imran Khan.

The PTI worker stopped Tahir Anjum outside the assembly and started beating him who was later rescued by party workers.

