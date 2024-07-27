Syedna Mufaddal praises principal of St Patrick’s School

KARACHI: His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, graciously welcomed Rev. Fr. Mario Rodrigues, Rector/Principal of St. Patrick’s High School, and Rev. Fr. Aamir Bhatti, Acting Rector of St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Karachi, in an audience.

The meeting was a gesture of appreciation for Fr. Mario’s efforts in fostering interfaith harmony and community service. Recently, Fr. Mario had organized sabeels (naurus) on the 10th of Muharram, providing comfort and relief to thousands of mourners.

Additionally, Fr. Mario has generously donated a school to the Bohra community in [St.Patrick’s High School], demonstrating his commitment to education and community development.

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin expressed his gratitude to Fr. Mario for his kindness and dedication to the well-being of the community. The audience was a testament to the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the Dawoodi Bohra community and Fr. Mario.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024