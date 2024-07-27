PFMA urges govt to notify wheat prices afresh

LAHORE: The Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA-Punjab) has asked the food department of Punjab to notify the wheat flour prices afresh following the ground realities for smooth and consistent supplies of flour for the consumers.

It also urged the provincial food department to fix the uniform grinding charges for all the districts.

PFMA Punjab Chairman Iftikhar Ahmad Mattoo in a letter to the Director of Food Punjab said they wanted to draw the attention of the department towards certain discrepancies. He alleged that while fixing the prices of wheat flour, the different grinding charges were calculated in different districts.

The grinding charges are static and are the same in all the districts as the rate of electricity, price of packing material, cost of petroleum products and transportation excluding the price of wheat. This anomaly was also indicated in a meeting with the Minister for Food Punjab.

