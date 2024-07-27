144 imposed in Punjab: Violators will be dealt with strictly: minister

LAHORE: In the light of terrorism concerns, Section 144 has been imposed in Punjab and anyone who violates the law will be dealt with strictly, provincial Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, said.

“There will be no tolerance for making citizens’ lives miserable under the pretense of protests and sit-ins,” she said, adding: “The political history of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) revolves around streets politics. Protest politics is the norm for this party.”

Azma said, “Creating a state of chaos, disorder, and unrest in Pakistan is the agenda of the “Dharna Party.” The disruptive group does not accept peace and order in Pakistan, she said, adding: “The mission of the prisoner sitting in Adiala Jail is to gain power through sit-ins, but now the previous facilitators are not available, nor are the financiers for the sit-ins.”

The provincial minister further said that a hunger strike of two and a half hours suits you. The timing from 3 PM to 7 PM is better for you. PTI has Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for protests and sit-ins. Many questions from the nation still remain regarding the tragic incident in Bannu a few days ago, she added.

She further stated that it is the misfortune of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that the money meant for them will be spent on protests and sit-ins for the next five years. Maryam Nawaz is providing Sasti Rooti, affordable flour, and free medicines to the people of Punjab, while the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been satiated with revolutionary speeches and anti-state propaganda for the past eleven years, Azma added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024