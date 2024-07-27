AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,248 Decreased By -46.7 (-0.56%)
BR30 25,878 Decreased By -223.8 (-0.86%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-27

144 imposed in Punjab: Violators will be dealt with strictly: minister

Recorder Report Published 27 Jul, 2024 07:16am

LAHORE: In the light of terrorism concerns, Section 144 has been imposed in Punjab and anyone who violates the law will be dealt with strictly, provincial Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, said.

“There will be no tolerance for making citizens’ lives miserable under the pretense of protests and sit-ins,” she said, adding: “The political history of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) revolves around streets politics. Protest politics is the norm for this party.”

Azma said, “Creating a state of chaos, disorder, and unrest in Pakistan is the agenda of the “Dharna Party.” The disruptive group does not accept peace and order in Pakistan, she said, adding: “The mission of the prisoner sitting in Adiala Jail is to gain power through sit-ins, but now the previous facilitators are not available, nor are the financiers for the sit-ins.”

The provincial minister further said that a hunger strike of two and a half hours suits you. The timing from 3 PM to 7 PM is better for you. PTI has Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for protests and sit-ins. Many questions from the nation still remain regarding the tragic incident in Bannu a few days ago, she added.

She further stated that it is the misfortune of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that the money meant for them will be spent on protests and sit-ins for the next five years. Maryam Nawaz is providing Sasti Rooti, affordable flour, and free medicines to the people of Punjab, while the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been satiated with revolutionary speeches and anti-state propaganda for the past eleven years, Azma added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

terrorism Maryam Nawaz PTI Section 144 Azma Bokhari

Comments

200 characters

144 imposed in Punjab: Violators will be dealt with strictly: minister

NA panel told: China, KSA likely to roll over $9bn loans

China briefed about govt-IMF engagements

Refinery project: Sinopec, Aramco not satisfied with PSO data

Nepra tells KE: ‘Load-shedding only when necessary’

Reserved seats: PTI submits list of 67 women, 11 minority candidates

5-member JIT to probe PTI social media’s campaign

Gandapur says ‘won’t allow any operation’ in KP

SECP survey: Digital insurance premiums show dismal picture

Revival of PSM nearly impossible, NA panel told

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.17pc

Read more stories