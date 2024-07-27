CM approves tube-well solarisation project

LAHORE: “Reducing inflation and ensuring cleanliness in the province are at the top of my priorities,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while directing the authorities concerned to start, for the first time in the history of Pakistan, a pilot project of waste management system across the province. She directed all Deputy Commissioners to start work on the project from today.

The CM will personally supervise the pilot project, under which garbage will be collected from every place. She directed the Deputy Commissioners to monitor waste management system in the districts. She said, “There will also be cleaning and spraying of street areas under the waste management system.” She also directed the relevant authorities to wash roads at 5 AM every day. She asked Deputy Commissioners to continuously monitor hospitals, health centers and schools.

She said, “If a deputy commissioner cannot go everywhere personally, he/she should monitor with the help of technology.” She also directed to continuously monitor sanitation situation through Safe City cameras.

Expressing indignation over missing manhole covers and deaths of children due to biting of stray dogs, she said, “My governance model hinges at the diligence and performance of Deputy Commissioner’s Office. We should discourage the trend of littering our surroundings, and encourage the culture of cleaning of rivers and canals. The scope of my governance will extend to every street and neighborhood across the province. The government should be visible in every city, village and town.”

She said, “Seeing dirt, potholes, non-operational street lights and stray dogs in a neighborhood reflect Government’s failure. Seeing potholes on the roads, people curse the government. If you charge for cleaning, people will expect better service.”

The CM added, “There is work pressure on Deputy Commissioners, but I have the burden of people’s expectations. I am monitoring the performance of every department and district through a dashboard. It is sad that the complaints are not resolved despite being pointed out; all resources should be used for their redressal. Street lights should be made functional in street areas.”

The CM noted, “Rulers take powers, but I have handed over my powers to Deputy Commissioners. No appointment in Punjab is without merit. After creating the KPI system, the performance of district administration is improving.”

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal and other relevant officers were also present. Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and other officials from across the province attended the meeting via video link.

Moreover, the CM in a big relief to the farmers accorded approval to the ‘Agricultural Tube Well Solarisation Project’.

“Farmers owning 25 acres of land will be eligible for the Agricultural Tubewell Solarization Project,” said Chief Minister while fulfilling her promise of launching this project in a bid to relieve farmers of heavy electricity bills and diesel costs. “A farmer will have to pay just 33% of the cost, the remaining 67% will be paid by the government,” the CM said, adding: “In Phase-I, 7000 tube wells will be transferred to solar energy, whereas in Phase-II, another 10,000 will be transferred to solar energy in collaboration with the federal government Instructions.”

She directed the authorities concerned to prepare a special package for vegetable farmers as well and also develop a sustainable system of supply management of vegetables including tomatoes, onions and other essential vegetables.

Earlier, the CM was briefed, “Irrigation cost per acre by running tube wells with diesel is Rs3000, on electricity it is Rs1500 per acre, while the cost of irrigating one acre with solar energy will be just Rs50.”

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and Provincial Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, Agriculture Secretary and other relevant officers were also present.

