Gas pipeline for industrial consumers: SAI praises SSGC

KARACHI: Members of SITE Association of Industry have highly appreciated laying of dedicated 24 inch dia, 31-KM long high pressure gas pipeline for industrial consumers of SITE area, Karachi.

In a reception hosted in honour of SSGC Managing Director Muhammad Imran Maniar at SITE Association of Industry, members very much praised the dedicated efforts of MD SSGC made during past three years for resolving the long pending issue of low gas pressure or zero gas pressure in SITE area, which ultimately proved fruitful. On this occasion, an standing ovation was given to Muhammad Imran Maniar by the entire house.

Speaking on the occasion, MD SSGC briefed members of the Association on the pipeline laid for industrial consumers of SITE area which will help improving gas pressure in SITE area by isolating industrial connections from domestic. He said that the industrial gas line is high pressure line.

Automation has been made on 70% TBS of Karachi and the SSGC can now regulate gas pressure in Karachi on one touch. Since the domestic consumers line has been separated from the industrial consumers line, this will reduce UFG and rationalize pressures in the two consumers categories, viz domestic and industrial.

The matter of RLNG blend and its pricing and billing also came under detailed discussion. The MD said that in future, we may need to disconnect domestic from the network and shift to LPG cylinders to save line losses. The MD SSGC also answered various queries raised by the participant members.

SITE President Muhammad Kamran Arbi welcomed the MD SSGC Muhammad Imran Maniar and congratulated him on fulfilling his promise made 3 years ago for the laying of dedicated gas pipeline for SITE area industries.

He said that when initially promised, the pipeline seemed like a pipedream. However, the MD delivered and deserves every recognition for this achievement.

Patron-in-Chief Zubair Motiwala, speaking on this occasion, highly appreciated the performance of MD SSGC during the past three years. Worldwide exporters are facilitated but in Pakistan, the scenario is different and the exporters are being burdened with high utilities prices.

Motiwala requested the MD SSGC to do away with blending of gas forthwith. He also suggested to scrap all conventional gas geysers and replace the same with solar geysers, the cost of which should be recovered by the SSGC via monthly bills. He assured the MD SSGC of his every support in future engagements.

Chief Coordinator Saleem Parekh thanked for fulfilling his promise of dedicated gas pipeline and visiting the Association regularly for improved coordination and communication.

He expressed apprehensions about the possibility of connecting domestic consumers line with the new line to which, the MD SSGC said that there is no need to worry about as the line is high pressure line and necessary precautionary measures are in place to ensure it does not happen. He asked the MD SSGC about the future of gas, to which, the MD replied that in the next two years, the LNG capacity will become double and added that the Coal to Gas Policy is also workable as Gas is already being produced from the coal.

Former President Jawed Bilwani thanked the MD SSGC on visiting SITE Association of Industry on priority and said that amid news of closure of CPP and constantly increasing gas prices, bio-mass and coal are competitively cheaper options available. He suggested the MD SSGC to work on setting up of Biomass gas plant in SITE area and supply, electricity, gas and steam to the industries.

As a gesture of appreciation and goodwill, bouquet & shield were presented to Muhammad Imran Maniar. M/s Muhammad Hanif Tawakkal (SVP), Abdul Hadi, Abdul Rasheed, Iqbal Arbi , Sh Zafar Ahmed, Muhammad Arif Lakhany, Abdul Kadir Bilwani, Shoaib Dalal, Sohail Hussain, Engr. Muhammad Akbar and others were present in the meeting.

