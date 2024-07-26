AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,248 Decreased By -46.7 (-0.56%)
BR30 25,878 Decreased By -223.8 (-0.86%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Indian shares log best weekly winning streak since 2010

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2024 05:12pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Information technology stocks lifted Indian benchmark indexes on Friday as an improvement in economic growth in the U.S., a key market for the sector, boosted sentiment.

Both the benchmarks added 1.24% and 0.9% for the week, posting eighth week of gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 rose 1.76% to 24,834.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.62% to 81,332.72, logging their best session in seven weeks.

The Nifty also hit a record high in the final minute of the trading session.

Both Nifty and Sensex had logged losses for the last five sessions, weighed down by weaker-than-expected results from Reliance Industries, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and Nestle.

The union budget on Tuesday, in which tax hikes on capital gains in equity investments and derivatives trading were announced, also had a negative, but short-term impact on the market, analysts said.

Indian shares open higher; metals lead

All the 13 major sectors advanced, on the day.

Information technology stocks rose 2.3%, after data showed that the U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter.

Improving growth outlook in the U.S. helps Indian IT companies, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the country.

Investors await the U.S. personal consumption expenditures data - the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation - due after the closing bell, to confirm bets of a rate cut in September.

“Most IT companies have indicated green shoots in discretionary spends and large verticals like banking and financial services, which is also aiding investor interest in the sector,” said Meeta Shetty, fund manager at Tata Asset Management.

Metal index gained 3%. It had shed 1.3% in the previous session on demand concerns in top consumer China.

Drug maker Cipla gained 5%, powering pharma index 2.3% higher, after posting first-quarter profit above expectations, aided by higher sales.

The broader, more domestically focussed small- and mid-caps rose 1% and 1.8%, on the day.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

