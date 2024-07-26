Indonesia central bank has intervened in FX market, official says

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s central bank has intervened in the foreign exchange market on Friday, a senior official said, as rupiah weakened to its lowest level against the US dollar in more than two weeks.

The head of Bank Indonesia’s (BI) monetary department, Edi Susianto, told Reuters the depreciation was due to stronger-than-expected US economic growth, as well as foreign currency demand from state energy firm Pertamina, which it generally uses to pay for imports, and other companies which are repatriating funds.

On Friday, the rupiah fell as much as 0.31% to 16,295 per dollar, its weakest since July 9. Volatility in the rupiah should only last for a short period, BI director of economic and monetary policy Firman Mochtar said in an interview with Metro TV on Friday.

“We generally still see rupiah going forward as stabilising with a tendency to strengthen,” he said, adding low inflation and solid economic growth would support the currency.

Indonesia central bank says guiding FX market by balancing supply and demand

Inflation is holding inside BI’s target range at 1.5% to 3.5%, while annual economic growth for Q1 was at 5.11%, in the middle of BI’s target range of 4.7% to 5.5% for 2024.

BI held its benchmark interest rate steady at 6.25% at a review earlier this month, saying it remained consistent with managing inflation and stabilising the rupiah.