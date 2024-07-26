AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
Print 2024-07-26

Fertiliser cos told to set up ‘sales shops’

Published 26 Jul, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain Thursday directed the fertiliser companies to establish sales shop in every district to facilitate farmers and agriculture development.

The decision was taken during a meeting of Fertiliser Review Committee presided over by the Minister for Industries and Production. The minister said that this will ensure the availability of fertilisers at fair prices.

Sources said the meeting was informed that the total requirement of supply during the month of July 2024 is 216.768 million tonnes. The requirement of Punjab is 153. 894 million tonnes, followed by 22.705 million tonnes Sindh, 18.881 million tonnes KPK, and 21.399 million tonnes Balochistan.

Farmers: Mechanism decided for uninterrupted supply of fertilizer

The meeting was further informed that the average per day requirement is 27.096 million tonnes, with 19.237 million tonnes Punjab, 2.38 million tonnes Sindh, 2.346 million tonnes, KPK and 2.675 million tonnes Balochistan.

The meeting was informed that total stock of urea as on 22nd July 2024 was 426.312 million tonnes which included Agritech Limited 43.818 million tonnes, Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited 56.522 million tonnes, Engro Fertiliser Limited 77.377 million tonnes, and Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited 258.599 million tonnes.

The FRC meeting was attended by chief executive officers of Fauji Fertilizer Company, Engro Fertilizer Limited, Fatima Fertilizer Limited and Agritech Limited.

Tanveer Hussain said the government has ensured full gas supply to all fertiliser plants. All plants are functioning at full capacity resulting in buffer stock for this season. He added that all provinces should get supply of fertiliser from companies smoothly.

The federal minister said Fuji Fertilizer Company established a few model store centers last week, whereas, the minister directed Engro Fertilizer Company to share proposals for establishment of model store centers on a priority basis. The farmers would be able to buy fertiliser at the original price at the centers and this initiative would end the manipulation of farmers. The FFC will ensure that their direct sale shops would be opened before the start of Rabi season in all 72 districts.

The federal minister reiterated that the government is committed to protecting farmers from exploitation by middlemen and agencies.

The minister asked the provinces to take strict action on hoarding and price manipulation and the committee also sought suggestions from all the stakeholders for Rabi season planning. Federal minister also asked the fertiliser companies to de-link sale of urea and DAP for the facilitation of farmers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Agriculture Farmers Rana Tanveer Hussain fertiliser plants fertiliser companies sales shops agriculture development

Fertiliser cos told to set up ‘sales shops’

