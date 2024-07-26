News industry: Govt has paid off Rs1.6bn dues, NA panel told

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting was informed that the government paid off Rs 1.6 billion dues owed to the news industry.

The Federal Minister for Information, Attaullah Tarar, further informed the committee that advertising on channels was sometimes halted based on preferences in the past, but currently, no channel’s advertisements have been suspended. Advertisements are now allocated to TV channels according to their ratings.

The minister also addressed the issue of “dummy newspapers” in Pakistan, which are often published solely to obtain advertisements. He stressed the government’s efforts to ensure that verified advertisements are only issued to legitimate newspapers.

Additionally, he mentioned that a proposal to impose a 10 percent tax on newsprint in the budget was successfully prevented. The minister explained that since newsprint is imported, such a tax would have further burdened the newspaper industry financially. He assured that the government would continue to provide support to the press industry.

Highlighting the initiatives taken, the minister mentioned that during the PTI government, a 25-member Digital Media Wing was established. Furthermore, a Center for Digital Communication will be set up at the Pak-China Friendship Centre to enhance the digital outreach. He expressed gratitude to Secretary Information Shahera Shahid for her significant contributions to reforms within the ministry.

The minister also noted that officers from the Ministry of Information are deployed in Pakistani embassies abroad. The Internal Publicity Wing not only handles foreign publications but also plays a crucial role in promoting a positive image of Pakistan internationally. He assured that PTV is making efforts to cover the opposition’s activities fairly and that the news policy of PTV is being reviewed to ensure balanced reporting.

Committee members expressed concerns over PTV’s performance, citing issues such as mismanagement, unfair promotions, and inconsistent financial decisions. They stressed the need to rejuvenate PTV’s production capabilities, which were once acclaimed globally. The committee decided to schedule a special briefing on PTV’s financial business plan.

The federal minister informed the committee that PTV Sports has significantly boosted PTV’s revenue. He highlighted the global popularity of PTV dramas in the past, noting that they still enjoy a considerable following today. The minister emphasised the need to enhance the quality of current PTV dramas and proposed incorporating public-private partnerships to improve the content quality on the channel.

During the committee meeting, the Executive Director General and Principal Information Officer (PIO) of the Press Information Department (PID), Mubashar Hassan, provided a briefing on PID’s operations. He mentioned that PID has 858 employees across the country, with a transparent recruitment process in place. Hassan stated that PID is dedicated to providing verified information to the public and is also utilising digital media to disseminate information.

Mubashar Hassan explained that all recruitments are conducted transparently through screen tests. He clarified that PID does not have reporters but appoints Public Relations Officers (PROs) who provide responsible stories. He also noted that PID communicates public sentiments to the government, with a specific unit, the Pulse Analysis Unit, dedicated to compiling reports on public trends.

The PIO highlighted that the prime minister pays particular attention to the media, especially newspapers, and considers the opinions gathered from media sources. He stated that the government is also involved in running communication and development campaigns, ensuring that these are purely in the public interest without any political bias. Over the past five years, the government has issued 10 billion rupees in public notices and advertisements.

Mubashar Hassan further mentioned that the expenses for the last three months will be presented at the next meeting. He added that advertising campaigns are monitored through specialized software to ensure accountability.

The committee also offered condolences to Mubashar Hassan on the recent passing of his father, with the chairman and members expressing their sympathies.

The meeting, chaired by MNA Pullain Baloch, was attended by several members, including AttaullahTarar, Kiran Imran Dar, and others, who also expressed condolences on the recent passing of Mubashar Hassan’s father.

