Mixed martial arts fighters to get international exposure

LAHORE: In a major move for Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) in Pakistan, Pakistan’s leading sports platform Prospect Pakistan announced a partnership with Bashir Ahmad, popularly known as the “Godfather of MMA.”

To mark this partnership, an MoU between Rizwan Raees Khan, Founder and CEO Prospect Pakistan and Bashir Ahmad, Founder and Head Coach of Tiger Eye MMA was signed.

This partnership between Prospect Pakistan and Tiger Eye strengthens cross country ties for the Thai-Pakistani MMA communities. It also breaks new ground to global access for Pakistani MMA fighters for greater development opportunities, skill enhancement and international fighting experience as well as advanced training for coaches and MMA gyms.

“We are excited to begin working with Prospect Pakistan who are leading a change in Pakistan with regards to sports and connecting Pakistani athletes to opportunities globally.

The partnership will see us share programme ideas, MMA development strategies and insights in to how our environment caters to the needs of individuals through a variety of disciplines including Personalized Training, access to MMA platforms in Thailand and Asia, S&C, Medical, Player Care, Education and Performance Psychology.

It has been special to welcome Prospect to Thailand, and even more so to our Academy home at Tiger Eye. As much as we hope it will bring new experiences for Pakistan’s growing MMA community, it has certainly opened horizons for us to be able to give back and help the people of Pakistan” said Bashir Ahmad, Co-Founder and Head Coach at Tiger Eye MMA.

Expressing enthusiasm about the partnership Yasir Hussain, Deputy Head of Mission at Embassy of Pakistan added, “How Prospect Pakistan is pioneering change in the Pakistan Sporting Eco System is something we fully support. This Tie-Up with Tiger Eye MMA represents a transformative step for Pakistani Sports.

This professional and thought-out approach will help us build on our ongoing efforts to facilitate participation of Pakistani MMA athletes in international contests in Thailand and generate a renewed enthusiasm among the broader sporting community in Pakistan as well as engaging sports as a tool for diplomacy.”

The partnership between Prospect and Tiger Eye aims to foster the exchange of best practices, open new player pathways, and provide advanced training for coaches from Pakistan. This initiative is set to elevate the level of MMA in Pakistan by integrating international standards and e into local practices, one step at a time.

Founder and CEO of Prospect, Rizwan Raees Khan further said, “Pakistan has incredible MMA athletes lacking both global and local opportunities. Our partnership with Tiger Eye MMA aims to change this, growing the sport of MMA in Pakistan and opening avenues for fighters to explore in Thailand and Asia at large.

As a company, we are committed to creating opportunities for Pakistan’s athletes and building our sporting eco system, as we have recently demonstrated through our partnership facilitation between Swindon Town FC and Karachi United, in the sport of Football.”

