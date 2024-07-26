Minister calls to enhance digital, innovative literacy

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that there is a need to enhance digital and innovative literacy besides pen-literacy to compete with the challenges of modern era.

The minister expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held in connection with groundbreaking of Center of Excellence at Allama Iqbal University in Islamabad on Thursday.

He said that we should also prioritize development emergency besides educational emergency to pave the country on path of development and prosperity.

He said that according to the 2023 Digital Census Report, literacy rate in Pakistan is sixty percent which is very less and there is dire need to take it to ninety percent if we want real development in the country.

The minister said education plays a vital role in national development and raising awareness in the society.

He urged the students and academia to take guidance from the golden principles of Islam to explore the world in the backdrop of changing international scenario and to meet the modern age requirements.

