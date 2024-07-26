AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
AIRLINK 106.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.91%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.27%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.5%)
DFML 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
DGKC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.09%)
FFBL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.57%)
FFL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 147.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.05%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 49.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
OGDC 130.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.65%)
PAEL 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 114.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.04%)
SEARL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
TOMCL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.42%)
TPLP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.68%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-5.44%)
UNITY 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 8,295 Decreased By -111.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 26,102 Decreased By -351.9 (-1.33%)
KSE100 78,469 Decreased By -927.7 (-1.17%)
KSE30 25,198 Decreased By -319.9 (-1.25%)
Jul 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-26

Equal employment opportunities to youth: Coordinated action plan should be developed: PM

Zaheer Abbasi Published 26 Jul, 2024 06:42am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed on Thursday that a coordinated action plan should be developed to provide equal employment opportunities to the youth.

While presiding over the meeting regarding the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, the prime minister said that the youth population is the asset of Pakistan whose welfare is linked to the country’s development.

He added that there is immense talent in Pakistani youth and if resources are provided to the youth, the youth can change the destiny of the country.

The premier added that providing employment to the youth is the first priority of the government and all training programmes of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission should focus on providing employment.

He said that after conducting a detailed survey of the job market, skill training should be started in the priority sectors accordingly.

The meeting was briefed regarding Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and was informed that 0.6 million laptops have been given under the PM Laptop Scheme so far. 0.1 million laptops will be distributed among youth on merit this year and 64 per cent of those trained under the Youth Skills Development Program got decent employment in the last three years.

The meeting was further told that 100 start-ups were funded under Prime Minister’s National Innovation Award, which are being placed in designated incubation centres across the country. Besides, 10 international standard sports academies and one biomechanical laboratory under Prime Minister Youth Sports League to start functioning this year.

The meeting was further told that under the Prime Minister’s Green Youth Programme, 268 universities across the country will be targeted for training youth on climate change prevention and eco-innovation and preparation of National Youth Employment Policy 2024 in final stages.

The focus of the policy will be to create decent employment opportunities for the youth and increase the proportion of women in the workforce.

The PM Digital Hub, which will be a one-window operation dashboard is being developed, the prime minister was told.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

employment opportunities Pakistani youth PM Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister’s Youth Programme

Comments

200 characters

Equal employment opportunities to youth: Coordinated action plan should be developed: PM

Chinese team due next week: Planning ministry finalises its ‘wish list’

FO says wants closer ties with US but not at the cost of strategic partnership with China

‘Tax fraud’ definition expanded under revised Sales Tax Act 1990

Diplomats, privileged persons and entities: Conditional exemption of FED available on imports

Int’l arbitration with SHPL: PPIB seeks forex to cover expenses

Fertiliser cos told to set up ‘sales shops’

Political turmoil, tax-laden budget: Businesses say Shehbaz govt ‘worse manager’ of economy: Gallup

Field formations blocking refunds on two primary grounds: ATIR

News industry: Govt has paid off Rs1.6bn dues, NA panel told

SC bench rules: Respondents not entitled to claim refund of special excise duty

Read more stories