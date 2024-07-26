AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-26

Terrorist killed in Hoshab

Nuzhat Nazar Published 26 Jul, 2024 06:54am

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Wednesday conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Hoshab District of Balochistan.

The operation resulted in a fierce exchange of gunfire between the troops and terrorists.

During the confrontation, a notorious terrorist identified as Ali Jan was killed, while two other terrorists were injured.

Ali Jan was known for his involvement in multiple terrorist activities in the region, including the kidnapping and targeted killing of innocent civilians.

The security forces also recovered weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the scene. A sanitization operation is currently underway to ensure the area is cleared of any remaining terrorist elements.

The security forces of Pakistan, alongside the nation, remain resolute in their mission to maintain peace and stability in Balochistan, thwarting any attempts to disrupt the region's tranquillity.

