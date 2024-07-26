AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
Jul 26, 2024

PFA discards 200 litres of spurious drinks, 225kg meat

Recorder Report Published 26 Jul, 2024 08:05am

LAHORE: The food safety teams of the provincial food authority carried out an intensified inspection drive on food points to ensure the adulteration-free food supply in the provincial metropolis.

The PFA watchdog teams checked dozens of production units, milk shops, eateries, general stores, poultry shops and bakeries in a daylong operation. During visits, teams thoroughly examined the food quality, safety standards and hygiene issues.

While talking to media on Thursday, PFA Director General Asim Javaid said that the team raided a beverages unit on Kasur Road and stopped its production until further order by imposing an emergency prohibition order (EPO). The PFA also filed a case against the food business operator (FBO) for adulteration and forgery in the nearest police station.

He said that chemically contaminated drinks were being produced with hazardous chemicals, non-food grade flavours and prohibited ingredients. Apart from that, the FBO was running a unit without getting a food license from the competent authority, he added.

During the raid, the PFA discarded 200 litres of carbonated drinks and 225kg of unhygienic chicken meat besides confiscating 600 empty bottles, three machines, flavours, cylinders, drums, labels, a water tank, a fan and polythene bags.

Moreover, the meat safety task force checked the quality of 35,000kg of meat and chicken while inspecting 17 poultry shops and several vehicles in Tollinton Market.

