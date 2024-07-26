AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
Omani trade delegation visits Pakistan under SIFC auspices

Nuzhat Nazar Published 26 Jul, 2024 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation from the Sultanate of Oman, representing the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion, recently visited Pakistan under the auspices of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The delegation was led by Ibtisam Al Farooji, Undersecretary for Investment Promotion, and included members from various public and private sectors.

During the visit, the Omani delegation engaged in government-to-government (G2G) and business-to-business (B2B) meetings, discussing key positions and opportunities in Pakistan facilitated by the SIFC and the Ministry of Commerce. The delegation received a comprehensive briefing on investment opportunities across different sectors and policy-level initiatives aimed at enhancing the overall investment climate in the country.

The Omani team also interacted with representatives from the Pakistani Chambers of Commerce and private companies to explore trade and investment opportunities. Notably, the delegation expressed keen interest in the Green Pakistan Initiative, operated under the SIFC, and was particularly impressed by the state-of-the-art Land Information and Management System and other related projects.

Expressing confidence in the SIFC’s initiatives, the Omani delegation showed readiness to explore further investment opportunities in Pakistan within the G2G and B2B frameworks. This inaugural visit by the Sultanate of Oman provided an excellent platform for networking and exploring mutual cooperation between the business communities of both countries.

The visit is expected to bolster bilateral cooperation, opening new avenues for economic collaboration between the two brotherly nations.

