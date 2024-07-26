AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-26

‘South Asia with its vast market potential presents promising destination for Chinese investors’

Press Release Published 26 Jul, 2024 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: South Asia, with its vast market potential and growing economies, presents a promising destination for Chinese investors and businesses seeking to expand their footprint in the region.” This was stated by Chandi Raj Dhakal, Vice President, SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry who led a high-level business delegation from South Asia to participate in the 17th China-South Asia Business Forum, in Kunming, China.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, he said that SAARC is a region of opportunities, commonalities, and civilizations this region encourages all stakeholders to explore the vast range of sectors and industries where collaboration can thrive. The possibilities are endless, from infrastructure development and energy cooperation to tourism, manufacturing, and information technology.

The 17th China-South Asia Business Forum convened under the theme “Unblocking Supply Chains, Fostering New Development”, a cornerstone event fostering economic ties in Wyndham Yunnan Hotel, Kinming, China. This year, the rotating chair of CSABF was with Pakistan.

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Senior Vice President, FPCCI emphasized the role of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, that has played a major role in enhancing trade opportunities, stimulating investment and developing economic cooperation of Pakistan.

Addressing the forum, Zulfiqar Butt, Secretary General, SAARC CCI, stated, “We the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, treasure and value our partnership with the CCPIT Yunnan and are affirmed to provide every possible assistance to the CCPIT Yunnan for commercial cooperation between SAARC and China.”

The forum was also addressed by Khalil-ur-Rahman Hashmi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Dr. Ajay Sahai, Director General & CEO of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO), Tandy Wangchuk, Chairman, Bhutan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Agha Hunain Abbas Khan, Pakistan Acting Consul General, Shabbir Hassan Mansha, former Vice President, FPCCI, Mr. Zaman Popal, Deputy Chairman, Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Hem Raj Dhakal, Vice Chairman, Nepal Federation of Industry and Commerce, Ms. Shrestha Jyotsna, Executive Committee Member, SAARC CCI (Nepal), Ms. Sahibzadi Mahin Khan, Executive Committee Member, SCWEC (Pakistan), and Mr. Saranga Wijeyarathne, Director, Sri Lanka Federation of Industry and Commerce.

South Asian leaders have invited Chinese enterprises to explore investment opportunities in mutually beneficial areas, particularly in non-conventional sectors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FPCCI CPEC SAARC Chandi Raj Dhakal

