FFC opens SONA Centres in Sharaqpur and Muridke

LAHORE: Given the country’s agricultural development and to support government’s efforts, Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited has started a program to set up SONA Centres to provide quality fertilizers to farmers at control rates.

The first two SONA Centres were inaugurated at Sharaqpur and Muridke on July 21. Rana Tanvir Hussain, Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Ahmad Atique Anwar, MNA Muridke, senior management of FFC and large number of farmers participated in these events.

Addressing these programs, Rana Tanvir Hussain, Federal Minister for Industries and Production said that agriculture is the backbone of our country’s economy and the government is always striving for the development of this sector.

Jahangir Piracha, Managing Director and CEO of FFC, stated that the agriculture sector is vital for the country’s economy and food security. He emphasized to the importance of fertilizers which contribute significantly to crop production and explained that FFC has been playing an important role in the country’s agricultural development through the provision of quality fertilizers and farm advisory services since its inception.

He informed the participants of the ceremony that Sona Centres are being established to ensure the timely availability of quality fertilizers at control rates to the farmers so that they can contribute to the agriculture development of the country by increasing their farm production.

