Jul 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-26

Bid to smuggle betel nuts to Karachi foiled

Recorder Report Published 26 Jul, 2024 07:23am

KARACHI: The Customs Enforcement Karachi on Thursday foiled an attempt to smuggle substantial quantity of betel nuts, transporting to Karachi from Balochistan under the guise of crushed stone.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that some unscrupulous elements were planning to transport huge quantity of betel nuts to Karachi from Balochistan.

In response to the information, the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) of the department has been directed to mount stiff vigilance at the checkpoints to monitor vehicles coming from Balochistan.

As a result, ASO staff, stationed at the Hamdarad checkpoint, intercepted a dumper truck and recovered 720 bags of smuggled betel nuts weighted 7200 kilograms, which were concealed under crushed stones. The market value of the seized goods is estimated to be Rs. 7.2 million. A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

betel nuts Anti Smuggling Organization smuggle betel nuts

