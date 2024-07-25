AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
AIRLINK 106.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.91%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.27%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.5%)
DFML 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
DGKC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.09%)
FFBL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.57%)
FFL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 147.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.05%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 49.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
OGDC 130.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.65%)
PAEL 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 114.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.04%)
SEARL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
TOMCL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.42%)
TPLP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.68%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-5.44%)
UNITY 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 8,272 Decreased By -134.4 (-1.6%)
BR30 26,048 Decreased By -405.8 (-1.53%)
KSE100 78,469 Decreased By -927.7 (-1.17%)
KSE30 25,198 Decreased By -319.9 (-1.25%)
China stocks slump on economic concerns, PBOC lending at lower rate

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2024 02:59pm

SHANGHAI: China stocks slumped on Thursday, tracking weakness in global markets, with investors worrying about the country’s economic woes after the central bank conducted a lending operation at lower rates.

The Shanghai Composite index closed at the lowest level since Feb. 19, while the Hang Seng Index finished at a three-month low.

Asian shares were hammered on Thursday as a slump in global tech stocks sent investors fleeing into less risky assets, including short-dated bonds, the yen and Swiss franc.

China’s central bank surprised markets for a second time this week by conducting an unscheduled lending operation on Thursday at steeply lower rates, suggesting authorities are trying to provide heavier monetary stimulus to prop up the economy.

The medium-term lending facility operation comes after the central bank cut several benchmark lending rates on Monday.

China’s stock markets reacted negatively to the news, taking the sudden urgency of the lending to mean the deflationary pressures and weakness in consumer demand are more severe than what is priced into assets. China reported weaker-than-expected GDP data earlier this month.

China stocks slide to five-month low

“The fact that scale is bigger than 10 basis points suggests there’s more to come in terms of benchmark rate cuts,” said Lemon Zhang, FX & EM macro strategist at Barclays.

“I would think it helps on the margin. But after all, you still have a very subdued growth momentum.”

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.52% at 2,886.74.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.55%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.27%, the consumer staples sector down 0.31%, the real estate index up 1.03% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.24%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.07% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.391%.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 306.08 points or 1.77% at 17,004.97. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 2.05% to 6,016.51.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 3.2%, while the IT sector dipped 2.9%, the financial sector ended 1.33% lower and the property sector dipped 0.4%.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.96%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 3.28%.

China shares China stocks CSI300 Index

