Jennifer Lopez wears custom Manish Malhotra for Bridgerton-themed birthday

Indian couturier and popular Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra dressed singer Jennifer Lopez in custom couture for her Bridgerton-themed 55th birthday celebrations.

Malhotra shared the news on his Instagram page along with details of the outfit, which consisted of a corset and Victorian skirt with vintage brocade .

Lopez was recently also seen wearing Manish Malhotra High Jewelry at the premiere of her latest Netflix offering, ‘Atlas’.

Malhotra recently crafted several custom couture ensembles for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika, including her bridal outfit.

He was also responsible for dressing several guests including Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Malhotra shot to fame as a costume designer for Bollywood and has since styled actors for over 1,000 films including Rekha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif.

He set up his couture brand in 2005, and in 2019 expanded into fine jewellery with Manish Malhotra Jewellery in partnership with heritage brand Raniwala 1881.

Among his roster of international clients include Jennifer Aniston and Naomi Campbell.

Last year, he opened his very first global flagship inside Dubai Mall, the ‘most visited place on earth’ in 2023.

In 2021, Reliance Brands – the retail arm of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries – bought 40% stake in Malhotra’s brand.

Following $600mn Ambani wedding, India has set the stage for its next growth phase, Pakistan is still lost

Malhotra also recently opened a flagship store inside Jio World Plaza alongside brands like Louis Vuitton and Gucci.