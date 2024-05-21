Jennifer Lopez spotted in jewelry by Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra

Musician and actor Jennifer Lopez was spotted in an emerald and diamond necklace by Bollywood couture designer Manish Malhotra High Jewelry at the premiere of her upcoming Netflix movie ‘Atlas’ on Monday.

Malhotra shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday, detailing the ‘ILENA’ necklace featuring 165 carats of of emeralds along with diamonds, boasting fine Indian craftsmanship.

Malhotra opened his very first global flagship store in Dubai Mall last year.

Malhotra began his career as a costume designer for Bollywood and has since styled actors for over 1,000 films including Rekha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif.

(L-R) Simu Liu, Jennifer Lopez and Sterling K. Brown attend the Premiere For Netflix’s ‘Atlas’ at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP

He set up his couture brand in 2005, and in 2019 expanded into fine jewellery with Manish Malhotra Jewellery in partnership with heritage brand Raniwala 1881.

Among his roster of international clients include Jennifer Aniston and Naomi Campbell.

Lopez was in attendance at the premiere of her latest offering, Netflix’s ‘Atlas’ at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood, in Los Angeles, California.

She plays a counterterrorism analyst in the futuristic thriller who has a deep distrust of AI. She eventually discovers it might be her only hope in order to capture a renegade robot.

The film premieres on Netflix on May 24.