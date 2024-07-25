GM Academies to participate in ICC Level-2 tutors training course

LAHORE: Former international cricketer and General Manager Academies Dr Imran Abbas will feature in a four-day ICC Level-2 Tutors training course, taking place in Malé, Maldives from July 24.

The initiative is part of ICC’s training and education programme to equip their members with quality Level-2 tutors who, in turn, will train quality coaches, enabling members to conduct their own Level-2 courses. The course will be conducted by former Pakistan international cricketer Iqbal Sikander and former Bangladesh Test captain Amin-ul-Islam – both assigned by ICC, a PCB spokesman, said.

Additionally, the ICC will hold a two-day High-Performance workshop in Maldives on July 29-30. Former Test cricketer Wahab Riaz and former international cricketer Shahid Anwar (head coach National Cricket Academy) will participate in the workshop. The workshop is designed to provide participants with information on the latest coaching techniques as well as on how to identify and develop talent from the grassroots level.

