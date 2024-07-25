AGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-25

PTI to organise hunger strike camps in every district: Bhachar

Recorder Report Published 25 Jul, 2024 06:24am

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly, Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would protest against inflation by holding a symbolic hunger strike.

While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, he said they would set up hunger strike camps in every district of Punjab and later in other parts of the county. Pointing out the severity of the situation caused by inflation, he said in Gujranwala, one brother killed another brother over an electricity bill payment issue.

Hitting hard on the government for maltreating the PTI, he said the federal cabinet decided to set up special cybercrime courts to victimize their people. In a press conference, the government has already labeled them as digital terrorists. “False cases were being made against the PTI founder chairman even on small things and the PTI was being unjustly targeted. Right now, we are facing a martial law-like situation in the country,” he added.

He accused the government of attacking the PTI Central Secretariat (in Islamabad) and arresting their people, adding that later, they were declared digital terrorists. He dared the government to ban their party, saying they did not have the courage as the government was living in a fool’s paradise. He warned the government of moving the court against the PTI’s witch-hunt.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

