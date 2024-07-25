AGL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
AIRLINK 108.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.44%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3%)
DCL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
DFML 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
DGKC 89.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.79%)
FCCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
FFBL 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HUBC 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
KOSM 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.68%)
NBP 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
OGDC 132.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.46%)
PAEL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PPL 116.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.65%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.34%)
PTC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.8%)
SEARL 56.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TPLP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.32%)
TREET 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TRG 60.49 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.88%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,437 Increased By 30.7 (0.37%)
BR30 26,529 Increased By 75.5 (0.29%)
KSE100 79,718 Increased By 321.2 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,595 Increased By 76.6 (0.3%)
UK, Germany to boost defence ties in relationship ‘reset’

AFP Published 25 Jul, 2024 07:08am

BERLIN: Germany and Britain pledged Wednesday to cooperate more closely on defence and security issues, as part of the new Labour government’s post-Brexit “reset” in relations with European allies.

On his inaugural visit to Berlin, UK Defence Secretary John Healey signed a joint defence declaration with German counterpart Boris Pistorius that was hailed as the first of its kind between the NATO allies.

It includes pledges to strengthen the defence industries in both countries, cooperate more closely on the development and procurement of weapons, and coordinate “even better” on support for Ukraine, Pistorius said.

The pact would “strengthen the European pillar within NATO and thus NATO as a whole”, Pistorius told a joint press conference.

Healey, welcomed to the German capital with military honours, said the deeper cooperation in the defence sector would boost both nations’ security as well as “our national economies”.

The pact comes as Britain’s new Labour government, after a landslide election win earlier this month, is “determined to reset relations with Europe”, Healey said.

“Britain’s essential relationships with many European allies has been strained at best” in recent years, he said, in a nod to ties soured by Brexit.

The bilateral defence declaration “signals the start of a developing and deepening relationship between our two countries” which “have an important contribution to make to the collective security of Europe”, Healey added.

Healey’s trip to Berlin was part of a lightning tour of Europe this week that has already seen him visit France and will take him to Poland and Estonia next.

