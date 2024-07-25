AGL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
AIRLINK 108.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.4%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.27%)
DCL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
DFML 44.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
DGKC 89.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.8%)
FCCL 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.59%)
FFBL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
FFL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
HUBC 151.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MLCF 36.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.57%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.33%)
OGDC 132.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.57%)
PAEL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 116.38 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.81%)
PRL 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.09%)
PTC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.11%)
TELE 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 37.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.96%)
TREET 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.9%)
UNITY 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,440 Increased By 34 (0.4%)
BR30 26,546 Increased By 92.2 (0.35%)
KSE100 79,768 Increased By 371.1 (0.47%)
KSE30 25,609 Increased By 90.7 (0.36%)
Markets Print 2024-07-25

US natgas slide on forecasts for less demand

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2024 06:35am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures slid about 2% on Wednesday on forecasts for less demand next week than previously expected, rising output and an ongoing oversupply of gas in storage.

Analysts said there was still about 17% more gas in storage than normal for this time of year even though injections have been smaller than usual for nine of the past 10 weeks after several producers cut output earlier in the year when futures prices dropped to 3-1/2 year lows in February and March.

Higher prices in April and May, however, prompted some drillers, including EQT and Chesapeake Energy, to boost output in June and July.

EQT is the nation’s biggest gas producer and Chesapeake is on track to become the biggest after its planned merger with Southwestern Energy. EQT posted a smaller-than-expected second-quarter loss on Tuesday on higher sales volumes.

Front-month gas futures for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 4.8 cents, or 2.2%, to $2.139 per million British thermal units at 10:09 a.m. EDT (1409 GMT).

