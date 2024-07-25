AGL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
Activities at Karachi Port Trust

Recorder Report Published 25 Jul, 2024 06:35am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 147,769 tonnes of cargo comprising 116,478 tonnes of import cargo and 31,291 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours

The total import cargo of 116,478 comprised of 65,906 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 10,183 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 40,389 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 31,291 comprised of 12,329 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,212 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,920 tonnes of Cements, 12,400 tonnes of Mill Scale & 2,430 tonnes of Talc Powder.

Around, 08 ships namely Msc Chiara X, Wan Hai 625, Wawasan Topaz, Mt Quetta, Independent Spirit, Borkum, Mol Presence & Gfs Ruby berth at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 06, ships namely, Beijing Bridge, Gaby, Norhern Practise, NpsMosa, M.t. Shalamar & Cl Anzi Heasailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Mol Presence, Interasia Accelerate and Lusail left the port on today morning while two more ships, EF Amma and Hafnia Seine are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 131,858 tonnes, comprising 121,120 tonnes imports cargo and 10,738 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,675 Containers (1,146 TEUs Imports and 529 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, EF Amma, Celyon Breeze and Bolan & two more ships, Xin Hai Tong and Bateleur scheduled load/offload Container, Cement, Mogas, Coal and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, FOTCO, MW-4 and SSGC respectively on today 24th July, Meanwhile two more container ships, Seaspan Ganges and ONE Modern are due to arrive at port on Thursday July 25th, 2024.

