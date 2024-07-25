AGL 24.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.11%)
AIRLINK 109.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.19%)
BOP 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.45%)
DCL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
DFML 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
DGKC 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.24%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.18%)
FFBL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.52%)
FFL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.9%)
HUBC 151.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
MLCF 36.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.33%)
OGDC 132.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.49%)
PAEL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
PPL 116.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.91%)
PRL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3%)
PTC 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 56.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TOMCL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.92%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 60.39 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.72%)
UNITY 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 8,437 Increased By 30.4 (0.36%)
BR30 26,555 Increased By 101.1 (0.38%)
KSE100 79,700 Increased By 303 (0.38%)
KSE30 25,618 Increased By 99.6 (0.39%)
Markets Print 2024-07-25

Global coal demand to remain flat

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2024 06:35am

LONDON: Global coal demand is set to remain largely flat this year and next as higher electricity demand in some major economies offsets the rapid expansion of solar and wind, the International Energy Agency said in an update on the coal market.

Global use of coal rose by 2.6% in 2023 to an all-time high, driven by strong growth in the two largest coal consumers, China and India. While coal demand grew in the electricity and industrial sectors, the main driver was the use of coal to fill the gap created by low hydropower output and rapidly rising electricity demand, the report showed.

“Our analysis shows that global coal demand is likely to remain broadly flat through 2025, based on today’s policy settings and market trends,” said Keisuke Sadamori, IEA’s director of energy markets and security.

