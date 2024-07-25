Global coal demand to remain flat

LONDON: Global coal demand is set to remain largely flat this year and next as higher electricity demand in some major economies offsets the rapid expansion of solar and wind, the International Energy Agency said in an update on the coal market.

Global use of coal rose by 2.6% in 2023 to an all-time high, driven by strong growth in the two largest coal consumers, China and India. While coal demand grew in the electricity and industrial sectors, the main driver was the use of coal to fill the gap created by low hydropower output and rapidly rising electricity demand, the report showed.

“Our analysis shows that global coal demand is likely to remain broadly flat through 2025, based on today’s policy settings and market trends,” said Keisuke Sadamori, IEA’s director of energy markets and security.