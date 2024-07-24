AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (6.36%)
AIRLINK 109.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.8%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
DCL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
DFML 44.30 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (10.01%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.91%)
FCCL 21.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 42.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
FFL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.09%)
HUBC 151.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
NBP 49.16 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.44%)
OGDC 131.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
PAEL 26.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PPL 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PRL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SEARL 56.19 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.9%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.78%)
TOMCL 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.86%)
TPLP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.24%)
TREET 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
TRG 59.96 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (9.92%)
UNITY 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.51%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,406 Increased By 61.8 (0.74%)
BR30 26,453 Increased By 106 (0.4%)
KSE100 79,397 Increased By 409.9 (0.52%)
KSE30 25,518 Increased By 153.1 (0.6%)
US stocks lower after Google, Tesla results

AFP Published 24 Jul, 2024 07:27pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks retreated early Wednesday following declines by Tesla and Google parent Alphabet after earnings results as market watchers worried over excessive equity prices.

Tesla dropped more than 10 percent in opening trade after missing earnings estimates as CEO Elon Musk touted progress on robotic and artificial intelligence technology.

Meanwhile Alphabet fell 5.2 percent after topping analyst estimates in general but reporting disappointing figures for its Youtube business.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent at 40,219.35.

Megacaps buoy Wall St ahead of big tech earnings

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.1 percent to 5,497.58, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 1.8 percent to 17,680.65.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare pointed to “consolidation interest stemming from valuation angst” as a factor in the early losses following the rise in major indices so far in 2024.

Wednesday’s calendar includes new home sales and earnings from Ford.

