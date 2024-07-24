Starting fish farming scheme in Sindh with World Bank support: Najmi Alam

KARACHI Adviser to CM on Fisheries, Livestock Syed Najmi Alam has said that the fishing industry and fishermen of Sindh are far behind compared to the world, we have a limit of 12 nautical miles for fishing, the level at which fish farming should be done is not happening.

People are being encouraged for fish farming, fertile land is best for fish farming, people of Sindh are requested to do fish farming, we will provide them all the help they need for water testing and fish species. Of course, we are not taking advantage of the opportunity.

Syed Najmi Alam while talking to a delegation of fishermen led by Member Sindh Assembly Asif Khan in his office on Monday said that they are starting a new scheme with the support of the World Bank, those who want to do fish farming should form a group of ten people, 75% of the cost will be paid by the fisheries department. Whoever wants to farm from Karachi to Badin belt, we will give them land for 30 years to increase exports.

Najmi Alam said that things were given on contract earlier too, but the contract system was abolished on the request of the fishermen which did not bring any benefit, if the government approves they will restore the contract system. Freshwater fish is used less for export, mostly marine fish is exported.

He said that the fishermen should not live like this; we have sent a case to declare the fishermen as labour so that in the future they can be provided with colonies, funds for children’s marriage and health facilities and we will go through the registration process within a month.

Pakistani fishermen in Indian custody: Syed Najmi Alam said that there is an agreement with India that the prisoners will be released within one or two months. India imprisons fishermen for years as smugglers and terrorists.

He said that we will install trackers in deep sea vessels to know where the vessel is, if they go to the Indian border, they will be informed in time. He added that many jetties are not registered in Sindh, the lists of which are being prepared, including the floating jetty at Keti Bandar.

CM has asked to keep money for regular jetties in the next year’s budget, this time the health and education budget has been increased, and remaining projects will also be completed.

Talking about cattle diseases Najmi Alam said that the number of cattle colonies in Karachi is the highest where cattle are being vaccinated, after Karachi, vaccination will be ensured in Hyderabad district as well, vaccination is the only treatment for cattle diseases.

In other cities of Sindh, there are remote villages which are difficult to reach, for which a summary has been sent to the Chief Minister to provide 100 motorcycles to the Livestock Department so that the cattle can be vaccinated by reaching the villages.

The best vaccines are being made in Sindh. He said that he is going to Turkey next month to get technology so that we can make our own vaccine, because of foot and mouth disease; our meat is not accepted globally.

We are trying to eradicate this disease, we are not working on animal breeding, if we do not plan animal breeding for 15 to 20 years, the next generation will not be better.

Najmi Alam said that animal hospitals are being built in Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana and Thar where all facilities will be available for cattle.

Adviser Najmi Alam said that keeping in mind the forecast of rain, the Livestock Department has completed its preparations, vaccines and medicines have already been completed so that in case of emergency, medicines can be provided in one to two days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024