AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 52.7 (0.64%)
BR30 26,335 Increased By 323.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
Markets Print 2024-07-24

NEECA, GIZ unveil Energy Conservation Building Code 2023

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2024 05:38am

ISLAMABAD: The National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA), in partnership with the Deutsche Gesellschaftfür Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH unveiled the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) 2023, here in the federal capital at an event.

The managing director of NEECA, in his keynote address, presented the ECBC 2023 as a transformative framework poised to improve building practices across the nation. He emphasized that this building code would transcend beyond mere documentation to emphasize its vigorous implementation.

He elaborated on the multifaceted benefits of the code, highlighting its potential to significantly reduce energy consumption, and generate substantial cost savings for both building owners and occupants.

Wolfgang Hesse, the Cluster Coordinator from GIZ Pakistan, delivered an insightful discourse on the mutual partnership between NEECA and GIZ, which has been instrumental in the formulation and forthcoming comprehensive implementation of the ECBC 2023. He highlighted the critical role of international collaborations in fostering sustainable development and achieving global environmental objectives, commending the ECBC 2023 as a beacon of such endeavours.

The event featured a series of presentations by NEECA officials as well as the Building Energy Research Center (BERC) who meticulously outlined the salient features of the ECBC 2023, delineating its profound impact on the construction industry and putting their expert analysis on the technical aspects of energy-efficient building design, highlighting the manifold advantages of adhering to the ECBC guidelines.

The launch of the ECBC 2023 symbolises a pivotal stride in Pakistan's journey towards a greener, more sustainable future. This illustrious gathering of stakeholders, industry experts, and government officials reaffirmed the pivotal importance of green building practices and the indispensable role of robust regulatory frameworks like the ECBC in crafting a sustainable legacy.

