Video link facilities: LHC withdraws notification regarding purchase of additional equipment

LAHORE: The Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court Aalia Neelum on Tuesday withdrew a notification regarding the purchase of additional equipment for video link facilities.

The former LHC registrar had issued a circular to all the district and session judges to purchase equipment for video link facilities for online recording of evidences and statements and other judicial proceedings.

The estimated cost of the required equipment was around one billion rupees.

A statement issued by the LHC said the chief justice directed that the video link facilities will continue to function with the existing equipment in the district judiciary, ensuring no disruption in online recording of evidences and statements and other judicial proceedings, it added.

It noted that all the district courts are already equipped with video link systems, and district judges also have laptops and Wi-Fi facilities.

“Considering the current economic situation in the country, unnecessary expenses are not justified,” the statement quoted the chief justice.

