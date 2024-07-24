AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 52.7 (0.64%)
BR30 26,335 Increased By 323.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
Jul 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-24

Petition of Bushra: LHC overrules objection of registrar’s office

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2024 05:38am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday overruled objection of registrar’s office to a petition of Bushra Bibi the jailed wife of the ex-premier seeking details of cases against her and directed the office to fix the petition for hearing on Wednesday (today).

The petitioner said she is a housewife and had no involvement in political matters. She said the cases had been registered against her to victimize her politically for being wife of former PTI Chairman.

The petitioner said no information was being provided about the cases registered against her. She sought details of the inquiries initiated and the FIRs registered against her and asked the court to direct the respondents not to arrest her in any further case or inquiry till the disposal of the petition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC Imran Khan Bushra Bibi LHC registrar office

Comments

200 characters

Petition of Bushra: LHC overrules objection of registrar’s office

FBR extends scope of Tajir Dost Scheme to 42 cities

PTI chief explains to ECP why he cannot furnish details

Public sector power projects: Govt intends to reduce RoE

$13.3bn needed for universal power access: World Bank

PM seeks plan for low-cost electricity for industry

SIC’s appeals: PPPP too urges SC to review its July 12 order

Reduced rate SST facility on restaurant not withdrawn: SRB

SBP asked banks to develop NPLs management strategy

Banks allowed to charge off fully provisioned NPLs

Israel slams deal to include Hamas in post-war Gaza govt

Read more stories