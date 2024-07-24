Petition of Bushra: LHC overrules objection of registrar’s office

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday overruled objection of registrar’s office to a petition of Bushra Bibi the jailed wife of the ex-premier seeking details of cases against her and directed the office to fix the petition for hearing on Wednesday (today).

The petitioner said she is a housewife and had no involvement in political matters. She said the cases had been registered against her to victimize her politically for being wife of former PTI Chairman.

The petitioner said no information was being provided about the cases registered against her. She sought details of the inquiries initiated and the FIRs registered against her and asked the court to direct the respondents not to arrest her in any further case or inquiry till the disposal of the petition.

