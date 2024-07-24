Effective use of agriculture land urged

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has said that an effective mechanism for the use of agricultural land is being made and measures are also being considered to solve the problems faced by the housing sector.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the special committee on commercial use of agricultural land here on Tuesday. Co-convener of the committee Punjab Agriculture and Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, concerned officials and representatives of developers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, consideration was given to regulating the unnecessary commercial use of fertile agricultural land; on this occasion, the working group formed by the special committee submitted its report.

While addressing the meeting, the Local Government Minister said that the new mechanism will monitor master plans across the province through satellite surveillance. He further said that the establishment of an authority at the provincial level would provide a one-window facility to the developers, adding that unplanned housing schemes create problems for buyers and the people living nearby. “Due to effective legislation by the Punjab government, the confidence of the citizens in the housing sector would increase,” he added.

Rafiq said that duplication of the same job at different departments creates complications. However, he said, by creating a centralized mechanism for housing schemes, the administrative decisions of the districts could be monitored.

The Punjab Agriculture and Livestock Minister said that along with the stability of the housing sector, the interests of the citizens should also be protected. “A solid system has to be devised keeping in mind the convenience of developers to pave the way for only legal housing projects,” adding that discouraging illegal housing schemes is the need of the hour and a new legislation is an important step in this direction.

