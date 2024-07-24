AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 52.7 (0.64%)
BR30 26,335 Increased By 323.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
Jul 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-24

Effective use of agriculture land urged

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2024 05:38am

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has said that an effective mechanism for the use of agricultural land is being made and measures are also being considered to solve the problems faced by the housing sector.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the special committee on commercial use of agricultural land here on Tuesday. Co-convener of the committee Punjab Agriculture and Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, concerned officials and representatives of developers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, consideration was given to regulating the unnecessary commercial use of fertile agricultural land; on this occasion, the working group formed by the special committee submitted its report.

While addressing the meeting, the Local Government Minister said that the new mechanism will monitor master plans across the province through satellite surveillance. He further said that the establishment of an authority at the provincial level would provide a one-window facility to the developers, adding that unplanned housing schemes create problems for buyers and the people living nearby. “Due to effective legislation by the Punjab government, the confidence of the citizens in the housing sector would increase,” he added.

Rafiq said that duplication of the same job at different departments creates complications. However, he said, by creating a centralized mechanism for housing schemes, the administrative decisions of the districts could be monitored.

The Punjab Agriculture and Livestock Minister said that along with the stability of the housing sector, the interests of the citizens should also be protected. “A solid system has to be devised keeping in mind the convenience of developers to pave the way for only legal housing projects,” adding that discouraging illegal housing schemes is the need of the hour and a new legislation is an important step in this direction.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab agricultural land housing sector Zeeshan Rafiq

Comments

200 characters

Effective use of agriculture land urged

FBR extends scope of Tajir Dost Scheme to 42 cities

PTI chief explains to ECP why he cannot furnish details

Public sector power projects: Govt intends to reduce RoE

$13.3bn needed for universal power access: World Bank

PM seeks plan for low-cost electricity for industry

SIC’s appeals: PPPP too urges SC to review its July 12 order

Reduced rate SST facility on restaurant not withdrawn: SRB

SBP asked banks to develop NPLs management strategy

Banks allowed to charge off fully provisioned NPLs

Israel slams deal to include Hamas in post-war Gaza govt

Read more stories