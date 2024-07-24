Physical remand of IK: LHC issues notices to respondents

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the respondents on a petition of former PTI Chairman Imran Khan filed against his physical remand in twelve May 9 riots cases including attack on the Corps Commander House for today.

The court also summoned details of the cases and charges against Imran Khan.

Earlier, counsel of Imran argued that his client was not physically presented before the Anti-Terrorism Court for the remand proceedings. He said the physical remand of his client in his absence was illegal. He, therefore, asked the court to declare the physical remand granted by the ATC as illegal.

The court when asked the counsel if he was requesting that the suspect to be presented in the court so he could state his position before the judge he replied in affirmative.

