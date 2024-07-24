Digitisation of municipal projects ordered

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Tuesday, issued directirve for the digitisation of various municipal projects.

The meeting, held at the CDA headquarters, was attended by senior officers from relevant departments.

Randhawa was briefed on the progress of the digitisation initiatives, including the ongoing development of a Case Management System that will provide citizens with access to over 130 services via their mobile phones.

These services will include the digitisation of birth and death certificates, property tax, and other essential municipal functions.

Furthermore, the chairman was informed about the Property Management System currently in development, which aims to digitise more than 85,000 property files.

Another highlight of the meeting was the digital parking project, for which the software has already been developed.

The hardware necessary for this project is expected to arrive in Pakistan by the end of this month.

Emphasising the importance of transparency, Randhawa announced that a reputable third party would be engaged to monitor the digital parking system.

This measure is intended to ensure the integrity of the revenue collection process.

The revenue generated from digital parking will be allocated towards the construction, repair, and renovation of parking facilities, ultimately enhancing the services provided to citizens.

The CDA’s push towards digitisation marks a significant step in improving the efficiency and accessibility of municipal services, reflecting the authority’s commitment to leveraging technology for better governance.

