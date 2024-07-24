AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 52.7 (0.64%)
BR30 26,335 Increased By 323.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
Jul 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-24

PYMA urges govt to lower cost of doing business to protect domestic industry

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2024 06:56am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA) has urgently called upon the federal government to take immediate measures aimed at lowering the cost of doing business to save the domestic industry.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Shams Qaiser chairman PYMA threatened to protest in Islamabad, if demands are not accepted by the government. He said that Pakistan’s industry is gradually closing because of the high cost of doing business.

“We are unable to run the industry at current utility tariff, which is highest in the region and non-competitive for the domestic industry to compete in the international market,” he added.

He said that the present government has completely failed to provide relief to the industry and increased the power tariff, of which industry is unable to continue the operations.

He informed that some 29 percent of the spinning mills and 20 knitting mills have been closed across the country due to high cost of production. In addition, out of 880 thousand water jet machines, 32 percent have been closed.

Qaiser said that the closure of the mills will not only increase unemployment in the country, but also directly hurt the country’s export target for this fiscal year. Some 0.15 million workers of the textile industry have become unemployed during the last few months.

“We demand the government to reduce the electricity rates immediately to support the domestic industry, otherwise ready for further closure of the industry,” he mentioned.

On the occasion Senior Chairman Sohail Nisar said that in Pakistan, a looming energy crisis is a big threat for the industrial sector. With a demand for 22,000MW, the nation is currently paying for 45,000MW, of which the industry and general masses paying the cost of account of capacity utilization.

Skyrocketing capacity charges have dealt a crippling blow to many industries, particularly in Punjab, where half of the regions spinning mills have shut down in just two years.

He urged the federal government to renegotiate with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) on their previous agreements to bring out the country from crisis. The future of Pakistan’s economy is completely dependent on the governments’ steps.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PYMA domestic industry

Comments

200 characters

PYMA urges govt to lower cost of doing business to protect domestic industry

FBR extends scope of Tajir Dost Scheme to 42 cities

PTI chief explains to ECP why he cannot furnish details

Public sector power projects: Govt intends to reduce RoE

$13.3bn needed for universal power access: World Bank

PM seeks plan for low-cost electricity for industry

SIC’s appeals: PPPP too urges SC to review its July 12 order

Reduced rate SST facility on restaurant not withdrawn: SRB

Banks allowed to charge off fully provisioned NPLs

SBP asked banks to develop NPLs management strategy

Israel slams deal to include Hamas in post-war Gaza govt

Read more stories