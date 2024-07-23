AGL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.4%)
AIRLINK 110.53 Increased By ▲ 5.73 (5.47%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
DCL 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.99%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.17%)
FCCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
FFBL 42.12 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.83%)
FFL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.62%)
HUBC 153.60 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (2.23%)
HUMNL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
NBP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
SEARL 55.62 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (2.62%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
TOMCL 37.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.18%)
TPLP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.07%)
TREET 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
TRG 54.56 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.02%)
UNITY 32.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,348 Increased By 57.3 (0.69%)
BR30 26,356 Increased By 344 (1.32%)
KSE100 79,118 Increased By 579 (0.74%)
KSE30 25,392 Increased By 184.2 (0.73%)
Jul 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand weakens, eyes on inflation data

Reuters Published 23 Jul, 2024 01:46pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand weakened in early trading on Tuesday, as investors looked towards June inflation data due out on Wednesday and markets watched for developments in the US presidential race.

At 0725 GMT, the rand traded at 18.38 against the dollar , about 0.75% weaker than its previous close.

“Market participants (are) sitting on the sidelines watching the US presidential race unfold and also local inflation data out tomorrow,” said Rand Merchant Bank analysts in a research note.

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden withdrew his bid for reelection in the November vote and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to face Republican Donald Trump.

Investors will turn to June inflation data due on Wednesday for hints on the future interest rate path of Africa’s most industrialised economy.

Monetary policy has remained tight as the central bank tries to steer inflation back towards the midpoint of its 3%-6% target range.

South African rand slips against the dollar

“Inflation is being forecast to print marginally softer at 5.1% for the month compared to May’s 5.2%,” Rand Merchant Bank analysts added.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index traded around 0.4% weaker in early trade.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker in early deals, as the yield gained 3.5 basis point to 9.6%.

South African rand

Comments

200 characters

South African rand weakens, eyes on inflation data

Intra-day update: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Buying returns, KSE-100 gains nearly 300 points

Reserved seats verdict: PPP files review petition in Supreme Court

PTI’s Raoof Hasan handed over to FIA on two-day physical remand

Electric motorcycles: Zyp Technologies announces $1.5mn Series Pre-A funding

Oil flat as hopes of European rate cut offset possible Gaza ceasefire

Beijing Declaration: Hamas announces ‘national unity’ deal with Palestinian rivals

Kamala Harris closes in on nomination with delegates secured, to campaign in Wisconsin

NICL, SLICL, PRCL no longer strategic SOEs?

PIA privatisation: final bidding delayed till October 1

Read more stories