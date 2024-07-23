Crisis-hit Boeing flies high at Farnborough Airshow

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom: Boeing announced Monday a raft of orders on the first day of Britain’s Farnborough Airshow, shrugging off safety and production woes as the industry struggles to keep up with demand.

The embattled US aviation giant swooped for a bumper deal with Korean Air, inking a firm order for 20 777-9 wide-body jets — which has yet to be certified — and 20 787-10 Dreamliners.

The purchase, including an option for 10 extra 787 aircraft, is worth more than $15 billion at catalogue prices — although big discounts are usually applied to vast orders.

Held every two years, Farnborough is one of the industry’s biggest shows alongside Dubai and Paris, a chance for companies to show off their latest defence hardware or lower-emissions aircraft. Farnborough traditionally sees Boeing and European rival Airbus battle for supremacy for the most multi-billion-dollar jet orders.

“I have full confidence in Boeing,” Korean Air chief executive Walter Cho told reporters at a signing ceremony unveiling the deal, in reference to the US group’s recent woes.

“We are working on the new designs right now. We are always pursuing the best customer experience and comfort,” he said, adding the Seoul-based carrier expects the first delivery “on time” in 2028.

The Boeing 777-9 has just begun certification flights and could be authorised to fly passengers by 2025 at the earliest, which is five years behind schedule.

The Seattle-based planemaker also took the opportunity to formalise a purchase from Japan Air Lines for 10 Dreamliner 787-9s, with options for another 10 jets, in a deal flagged in March worth almost $3 billion.

“Boeing and Japan Air Lines has a very long and enduring relationship, even through difficult and challenging times,” said Yukio Nakagawa, JAL’s executive officer for procurement, at Farnborough.

“Together with Boeing, we remain dedicated to our commitment to safety and quality.”

Boeing also revealed an order from Luxembourg-based carrier Luxair for two 737 MAX-10s — which is a version of its best-selling single-aisle jet that had not yet been certified.